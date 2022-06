LIFE had been based in Bulwell for a number of years and has recently moved to new premises in the former Springfield Medical Centre building on Main Street.

The new cafe and gift shop will offer work opportunities to their service users.

The official launch day is on Saturday, July 2 where there will be Mad Hatters on stilts, an Alice in Wonderland bubble blower, a graffiti wall, a busker and a fire dancer, as well as stalls.