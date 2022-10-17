Speaking at a meeting of a newly-formed Bulwell Traders' Association, Graham Kemp, of Snape Wood, said he was dismayed by a sharp drop in the number of stalls on the market.

He thought a reduction in rents by Nottingham City Council might well encourage more traders to take up stalls.

He also supported a suggestion for potential new market traders to be offered a 50 per cent rent discount for a limited set period.

Calls are being made to help preserve and save Bulwell Market

Mr Kemp said it was also important for the market to publicise itself, including on Facebook, emphasising the high standard of what it sold.

He believed some people might be discouraged to shop in Bulwell due to a fear of crime and he claimed shoplifting was one of the reason for closure of the town's Boots store.

In reply, a police sergeant at the meeting said he was 'passionate about making the town centre better', using resources to the best advantage.

The sergeant pointed out that a police van had been parked in the middle of the shopping area on the day of the meeting.

He commented: "Some like it, some don't, but I think it helps by acting as a deterrent to criminals."

Kieren Thompson spoke about his organisation, Helping Kids Achieve, which 'helps young people to achieve', and it was thought he could spread his message by having a charity stall on the market.

Mark Armstrong, Nottingham town centres manager, said the association could play a valuable role in boosting Bulwell's current bid for millions of pounds from the government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

Complaints were also made by people at the meeting about e-scooters 'whizzing around' the market area and Mr Kemp claimed these were being ‘souped up’ for added speed, being made fast enough to overtake cars.

The association has formed a committee to plan this year's Bulwell Christmas Festival, which has been cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.