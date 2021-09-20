New housing development dedicated to late Bulwell councillor

The 20 new affordable council homes went to Nottingham families on the city council’s waiting list and they joined representatives from Nottingham City Homes and Nottingham City Council for a special celebration event

The new homes were officially named Alan Clark Grove, after the former Bulwell Forest councillor who sadly passed away in 2017.

At the event, the homes were officially unveiled and there was a dedication to Alan,.

Coun Linda Woodings (left) and Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark cut the ribbon to officially open the new development dedicated to the late Alan Clark

Coun Clark worked tirelessly for the local community in Top Valley during his time as a member of Nottingham City Council and his legacy lives on.

Alan’s friends and family, including his wife, fellow councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark attended the celebration to cut the ribbon and to plant a cherry tree in Alan’s honour.

Coun Campbell-Clarke said: “If it was not for the vision of my late husband Alan Clark, we would not have seen this development on Top Valley.

"I want pay tribute to the developers and Nottingham City Homes for making his dreams come true, he is indeed a champion of champions.

"It was a pleasure working with him to oversee his long term plans come to fruition.”

Residents also took part in a family fun day to celebrate the opening of the homes, which included meeting the animals of White Post Farm, bulb planting with Bulwell Forest Gardens and children’s arts and crafts, courtesy of St Philip’s Church.

Coun Linda Woodings, portfolio holder for planning, housing and heritage at the city council, said: “It was great to see all the residents coming together for this event and enjoying the festivities.

"These really are amazing homes and we have worked with partners to create a new little community here.

“It was so lovely to have Alan’s family and friends with us for the day, this area had a special place in his heart and he would have loved what we achieved here.

"The least we could do to honour and remember him, is to name these homes after him and plant this tree that will flourish for years to come”

Nick Murphy, chief executive at Nottingham City Homes, said: “This event was a great way to celebrate these homes and gave neighbours the chance to come together, get involved and learn how they can make a difference in your local community.

“We also spent time honouring Alan with his family and friends and I want to thank them for coming down to the day and I feel we have created a lasting memorial for him with these homes.”

Tom Woodhead, business services director at Robert Woodhead Ltd, said: “It was a privilege for Robert Woodhead Ltd to not only construct the new homes in the heart of Top Valley, but also to be a part of the event in memory of late Coun Alan Clark.