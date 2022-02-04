New Hucknall cafe owner reflects on 'crazy' successful first week in business

Cassidy’s Kitchen on Watnall Road opened its doors for the first time on January 24 and owner Mitchell Cassidy admits it’s been non-stop ever since.

He said: “It’s been crazy, we’ve been busy every day, which is fortuante for us and I’m very grateful for all the support we’ve had and it’s just been crazy how it’s all gone.

"People have really come out to support us and opening up a cafe like this is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m really enjoying the fact we’ve now been able to so.

New cafe Cassidy's Kitchen on Watnall Road has enjoyed a highly successful first week in business

"It’s been great to see people really embrace what we’re doing here.”

Running a busy food outlet is in Mitchell’s blood as his parents run the butchers C.Cassidy and Sons which, like Cassidy’s Kitchen, is also on Watnall Road.

Mitchell himself ran the hot food counter at his parents shop until things were slowed down by the Covid pandemic which ultimately led to the hot food counter closing.

But that further sparked his desire to open his own cafe and now he is bringing that element of his parents’ business back to town with his new venture, as well as traditional cafe fare.

He continued: “I’m doing hot food, so hot cobs with pork and chicken and breakfast cobs.

"We’ve also got cakes and brownies, I’ve got a coffee machine, so tea and coffee and there’s a cold cobs with ham, cheese, beef and turkey and and salad boxes too.

"I’ve got seating area and WifFi too, so it’s a good meeting area for people to get together at.

The business currently employs up to seven people, especially at busy times in the morning when they open for breakfast.

The cafe is open from 7am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday and, at the moment, 8am to 12noon on Sundays, although that is likely to change to 1pm soon.

Indeed, the Sunday opening is one aspect of the venture that is proving an especially popular draw with many people.

Commenting on the cafe’s Facebook page, one happy customer simply wrote ‘finally, a cafe that opens on a Sunday!’