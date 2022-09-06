New Hucknall community choir to launch next week to offer music for everyone

The Hucknall choir is holding its first meeting on September 12

Music for Everyone (MfE) is delighted to be expanding into the town after the success of similar Our Daytime Voices ventures elsewhere in Nottinghamshire.

At the heart of the choirs, which attract up to 100 members to existing groups, is a chance to socialise over a shared love of singing.

Key benefits include the chance to build friendships and improve respiratory health, as well as general happiness, and boost mental health.

Daytime Voices groups are extremely popular and particularly suitable for those who are available during the day.

The new group will meet on Monday mornings, 10.15am to 12.15pm, at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street, starting from next Monday (September 12).

Conducted by MfE’s assistant artistic director, Rachel Parkes, rehearsals are split into three terms during the academic year, with informal performances at the end of each term and opportunities to sing with Nottingham Community Voices at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

A Daytime Voices member gave the initiative a ringing endorsement, saying: “I find it so much fun and relaxing, lots of varied music together with people from all walks of life.”

For more information about Daytime Voices groups you can go to https://www.music-for- everyone.org/whats-on/adult-music/daytime-voices/