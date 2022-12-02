New Hucknall Town ground to be officially opened by Nigel Clough next week

The first home match for the first team will be on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm, against Blackstones in the UHL United Counties League Division One.

Before then, club chairman Bob Scotney and secretary Phil Henry will be appearing on the In The Game programme on BBC Radio Nottingham on Wednesday, December 7, between 6pm and 7pm discussing the club’s move to the new facilities, amongst other things.

A club spokesman said: “With two excellent pitches to facilitate the first team, reserves and Sunday team, plus the club’s nine youth teams ranging from six to 17-year olds, this will be the start of a new era for the club.

Hucknall Town's new ground will officially be opened next week

"It has been a very hectic period for many involved at the club and a lot of hard work has been put in by a lot of people making up the management committee and it all comes to fruition on December 8 so please come and join in the celebrations ahead of our first match on December 10.”

Doors will open at 7pm for the official opening event on December 8 and there will be an opportunity to see the new stadium and pitch for the first time that night.

As well as opening the ground, Nigel Clough will also give a short talk and take questions from the floor.

The new RM Stadium will host its first match on December 10

The new clubhouse can seat up to 340 people and can also be hired for weddings, parties and other functions.

The new ground also offers excellent opportunities for local businesses, with the club offering tailored sponsorship packages.

The spokesman said: “We can cater for all budgets and currently there is a very limited option to sponsor one of our stands too.

“Details and prices are available from the club, contact us for more information, or come down on the official opening night and chat to us about this.”