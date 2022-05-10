New Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Nottingham officially take up their posts

Coun Wendy Smith (Lab) is the new Lord Mayor and Coun Nicola Heaton (Lab) is the new Sheriff.

Both positions are civic roles and the two women will hold their posts for a year.

Coun Smith has been a councillor for Bilborough since 2013 and has a particular interest in education, disability, the arts and supporting older people to stay in their own homes.

Coun Wendy Smith (left) and Coun Nicola Heaton are the new Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Nottingham respectively. Photos: Tracey Lightfoot

Previously a teacher, she learnt British sign language and was part of the team which established the deaf provision at Firbeck Primary School.

She is now an associate governor at Mellers Primary School which has the city’s primary provision for deaf children.

A Licentiate of the Royal Academy of Music, with an interest in Tudor, baroque and church music, she now plays drums in two jazz bands, and helped set up the Bilborough Arts Festival.

She was also the first ‘voice of the tram’ for on-board announcements, has fostered 11 children and campaigns on breast cancer and dementia awareness.

Coun Heaton has represented The Meadows, where she lives, since 2011.

As executive member for community services for four years, she helped steer Nottingham to become Britain’s cleanest city.

She has served on a number of council committees including the licencing committee, the corporate parenting board and audit committee and also sits on Nottingham & Nottinghamshire Fire Authority.

She is a governor, and previously chair of governors, at Victoria Primary School in The Meadows.

She is now undertaking a PhD in the international development department at the University of Birmingham, where she previously completed an MSc in international development and an MA in social research.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “Wendy and Nicola have 20 years of dedicated service on the council between them.

"I congratulate them both on their appointments and I’m sure they will devote their year in office to serving the people of Nottingham diligently.”