New programme reveals Hucknall composer Eric Coates had strong association with the BBC

The programme marked the BBC's centenary with music and other archive material, covering the 100 years decade by decade.

One of Coates's biggest hits, Sleepy Lagoon, was signature tune of the BBC's long-running show Desert Island Discs, while the third movement of his London Suite, the Knightsbridge March, was used as the theme of a BBC radio chat show programme called In Town Tonight, which was broadcast on the National Programme from 1933 until 1960.

Hucknall-born composer Eric Coates had a strong association with the BBC. Photo: Getty Images

And the second movement of his London Again Suite, entitled Langham Place, closed down broadcasting for the day with the chimes of Big Ben.

A Hucknall-based society formed to promote Eric Coates and his music is still in existence.