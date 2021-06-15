England and Scotland meet this week in the Euros. Photos: Hugh Hastings/Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Nine memorable England v Scotland clashes from down the years

It’s the oldest rivalry in football and the latest chapter gets written this week when England and Scotland meet at Wembley in the Euros.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:15 am

England come into the game on a high after beating Croatia in their opening game, while the Scots suffered a disappointing loss to the Czechs in their opener.

England are favourites but, as we all know in football, the formbook goes out of the window in derby games.

Here, we look back at nine famous meetings between the old enemies.

1. England 1 Scotland 1, March 5, 1870

The first official meeting between the two sides took place at The Oval cricket ground in 1870 and was so nearly a famous Scottish win, but Alfred Baker snatched a last-minute equaliser for England.

Photo: Other

2. England 1 Scotland 5, March 31, 1928

Scotland's famous 'Wembley wizards' rang rings around England on this day with Alex Jackson netting a hat-trick and Alex James a double for the visitors, while Bob Kelly got a late consolation for England.

Photo: Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

3. England 9 Scotland 3, April 15, 1961

England's record win in the fixture featured a hat-trick from Jimmy Greaves while the hapless Frank Haffey's performance gave rise to the English jokes and stereotypical views about Scottish goalkeepers.

Photo: Disney/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

4. England 2 Scotland 3, April 15, 1967

England were the reigning world champions but goals from Denis Law, Bobby Lennox and Jim McCalliog gave the Scots the win. Jack Charlton and Geoff Hurst replied for the hosts but it wasn't enough. Scotland joked afterwards that this result now made them 'unofficial world champions'.

Photo: Larry Ellis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

