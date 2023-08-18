News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Carnvial is back this weekend in a blaze of colour and music

The spectacular Nottingham Carnival is at Victoria Embankment in the city this Sunday (August 20).
By John Smith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

Numerous troupes from Nottingham and around the country will be taking part in the colourful Carnival parade, which starts at 2pm and is free to watch at any point along the route.

This year features phenomenal costumes and dancers, including the Montserrat Masqueraders, Moko Jumbies, Punjabi Roots and Phoenix Mas Band.

The festival is open from noon to 8pm with four stages of live music and carnival sound systems, traditional Caribbean cuisine, fairground rides and kids activities.

Nottingham Carnival is back this weekend
The parade can be viewed from within the festival site, with all Carnival troupes also performing on stage.

Entry to the festival is just £5 when booked in advance (plus booking fee) or £6 on the day, and under-12s go free.

Plan your journey to Victoria Embankment via Nottingham City Transport, Trentbarton or NET Tram (which will be operating a 10-minute service).

Car parking is also available from 11.30am on the day.

