Nottingham Council leader urges people to show love not hate a week on from attacks

Coun David Mellen also said it was important to let the justice system take its course when dealing with those suspected of being responsible.

Three people – 19 year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old man Ian Coates, a former caretaker at Bulwell Academy – were stabbed to death in the attacks, early on Tuesday, June 13.

Three more people remain in hospital after being run over by a van.

Coun Mellen said: “It is a week since we woke to the dreadful news of disturbing incidents which we now know led to the deaths of three people and another three injured in hospital.

"It was a devastating week none of us will forget and my thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar who face a life ahead of them tragically without their loved ones.

Police have charged a man in connection with the incidents.

"We must let the judicial process take its course and while it does, listen to and act on the words of the families, who urged us all not to have hate in our hearts.

"Overwhelmingly, Nottingham showed its true colours last week and stood together as one city in love and peace, against hatred and violence.

"I have been touched but not surprised by the outpouring of love and solidarity – it’s who we are and always will be in Nottingham.

“The Book of Condolence will remain open at the council house for the rest of the week for people to continue to pay their respects.”

Coun Mellen also urged people affected in any way by the incidents to get support – something echoed by Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.