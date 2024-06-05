Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new leader of Nottingham City Council has asked football fans to trust the authority to conclude a deal for the future of Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

The historic stadium currently sits on land owned by the Labour-run council and there are 33 years left on the existing lease.

The club first revealed a multi-million pound revamp for the City Ground in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council then declared effective bankruptcy in November last year amid a multi-million pound budget deficit, and Government commissioners were appointed in February to ensure it achieves best value in all areas of its operations.

An artist's impression of how the new City Ground could look. Photo: Submitted

The authority was reported to have been looking to increase rent from £250,000 per year to around £1m, after the club was promoted to the Premier League in May 2022.

While negotiations include the consideration of a lease extension, the council said it would sell the freehold to the land for a reported fee of £10m.

However, talks stalled and the club said it was considering a move to Toton, where a stadium fit for 50,000 fans could be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is now understood the stalemate that had hit negotiations has been broken and constructive talks are again taking place.

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), the leader of the council, said: “On day one me and (deputy leader) Coun Ethan Radford (Lab) said we wanted to work constructively with Nottingham Forest.

“I hope that the fans trust that both us and the board will be looking to conclude a deal that is the best for the club, the city and, of course, the Forest faithful.”

Back in May the council had called upon the club to get back round the table and “put the news story to bed” following months of speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint statement from the council and the club added: “Nottingham City Council and Nottingham Forest continue to work together regarding the future of the City Ground.

“Constructive discussions are taking place on a confidential basis.