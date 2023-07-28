Nottinghamshire care home invites families to pick up a packed lunch during school holidays

‘Let’s Do Lunch’ will run every Wednesday from August 2 until September 6.

Families will be able to reserve a packed lunch from Coppice Lodge and pop in to collect it between 12.30pm and 2pm. Each packed lunch will include sandwiches, fruit, a drink, and some tasty treats.

Lorraine Abbiss, regional director at the Coppice Road home, said: “The summer holidays can feel like a long time for parents and finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense.

Lunch bags at Coppice Lodge. (Photo by: Ideal Carehomes)

“We hope our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who are wanting to make the most of their time together this summer.

‘We’re always looking for ways to support our community, whether it be by bringing people together for exciting events such as our upcoming summer cair on Friday, July 28, or offering a helping hand to those who might need it.

“Our residents are excited to help put all the packed lunches together and they can’t wait to say hello to everyone.”

To reserve a packed lunch from Coppice Lodge, call 0115 920 5906, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk.