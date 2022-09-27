Nottinghamshire fans hailed as the country's best by Tour of Britain organisers

The world-famous race returned to the county for the first time in four years when the fifth stage from West Bridgford to Mansfield took place on September 8 with Belgian rider Jordi Meeus, of the BORA Hansgrohe team taking the stage win.

However, the 116-mile stage proved to be the final leg of the Tour after the remaining three stages were cancelled following the announcement of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death later that day.

Although the tour didn’t visit the streets of Hucknall or Bulwell, it brushed through the Dispatch district near Papplewick and Newstead Abbey.

Belgium's Jordi Meeus celebrates winning the Nottinghamshire stage of the Tour of Britain. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Advertisement

And plenty of local people still headed out to watch the race pass by along the county’s roads with race organisers praising fans for creating a ‘truly unforgettable’ atmosphere.

Mick Bennett, race director, said: “It was great to be back in Nottinghamshire after a four-year absence and all I can say is thank you to everybody along the route.

“The atmosphere along the route was truly unforgettable.

Advertisement

“The Nottinghamshire fans were the best of this year’s race. I’m looking forward to the next time we visit this great county already”