News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Nottinghamshire Fire Service pledges its commitment to support bereaved families

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has formally pledged its commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st May 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:39 BST

The Charter for Families Bereaved through Public Tragedy was written in 2017 by the former Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend James Jones, to ensure the pain and suffering of families affected by the Hillsborough tragedy is not repeated in future tragedies.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's formal commitment involves being ‘people-focused’ and providing the vital services that meet the needs of people before, during and after an incident.

The pledge includes placing the public interest above own reputation; approaching forms of public scrutiny including inquest with openness and transparency; ensuring all members of staff treat members of the public and each other with mutual respect and with courtesy; in the event of public tragedy, supporting the activation of emergency plans and deployment of resources to rescue victims, to support the bereaved and to protect the vulnerable; avoiding seeking to defend the indefensible or to dismiss or disparage those who may have suffered where the service has fallen short; and recognising that the service is accountable and open to challenge.

Members of The Fire Authority's Policy and Strategy Committee endorsed the adoption of the Charter.Members of The Fire Authority's Policy and Strategy Committee endorsed the adoption of the Charter.
Members of The Fire Authority's Policy and Strategy Committee endorsed the adoption of the Charter.
Most Popular
Read More
Heartless thieves steal baby equipment from a car in Hucknall

Craig Parkin, chief fire officer, said: "I'm proud to pledge Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter.

"Any public service organisation should be accountable and put their communities first.

"This is especially the case for emergency services, when we sadly often meet people on their worst days.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service formally pledged its commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter.Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service formally pledged its commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service formally pledged its commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter.

"The commitments of the charter align to our service values and behavioural framework, which outlines the expected approach of every employee of Nottinghamshire Fire."

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner , Caroline Henry and Chief Fire Officer, Craig ParkinNottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner , Caroline Henry and Chief Fire Officer, Craig Parkin
Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner , Caroline Henry and Chief Fire Officer, Craig Parkin
Related topics:LiverpoolHillsborough