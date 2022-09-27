Nottinghamshire police officers become superheroes for inspirational children's festival

Officers were on hand to assist at the Positively Empowered Kids (PEK) Festival 2022, held at Nottingham Racecourse on September 25.

The popular festival was packed with free activities, interactive demonstrations and tips on how to help children flourish, thrive and improve their mental well-being.

Officers engaged with hundreds of young people during the day, chatting to them about the work of officers and other police staff.

Romel Davis, Nottinghamshire Police youth outreach worker, said the feedback from young people, as well as parents and carers, had been positive.

He said: “It was a great event and everyone seemed to be having a brilliant time.

“Events like this are an opportunity for the force to positively engage with young people, helping to build trust and confidence in the police.

