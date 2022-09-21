Nottinghamshire police officers thanked for Queen's funeral support

Dozens of officers from the force were called upon to support operations for the funeral, lying in state and committal – in London, Edinburgh and Windsor.

Many other officers and staff were diverted from other day-to-day duties as they worked at force HQ to backfill gaps and implement tried-and-tested contingency plans.

Specialist roles filled by Nottinghamshire officers over the last week-and-a-half included close protection, roads and public order policing.

Dozens of Nottinghamshire officers were among the big number of police at the Queen's funeral

Highly-trained search officers were also deployed to ensure the safety of the many world leaders who attended yesterday’s funeral ceremony.

The force was also represented in an official capacity at yesterday’s funeral by Sergeant Dan Griffin, who was stabbed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Sergeant Griffin was one of dozens of a select group of officers form across the Commonwealth to line the route of the Queen’s final journey through the centre of London.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “All our officers and staff who supported this operation were a credit to the force, from those who travelled out to support the Metropolitan Police, to those who remained in force and worked extra hours to cover for their colleagues and those officers who were sent to support Leicestershire Police following a large outbreak of disorder

"It was a great team effort and I’m proud of everyone who played their part.”

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, also travelled to London where she spoke to some of the Nottinghamshire officers on duty.

She said: “It was a real honour to see our officers doing their bit to support with this historic event and ensure that so many people could safely pay their respects in person.”

“An event on this huge scale takes an incredible amount of planning by the police and it filled me with pride to see how well it was run and how supportive the public was for the reassuring presence of our uniformed colleagues.