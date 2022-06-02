This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Around 2,500 adults volunteer with Nottinghamshire Scouting – which has its headquarters in Linby – to ensure some 7,000 young people aged four to 25 years old experience amazing activities to help them develop skills for life.

These range from the youngest Squirrel Scouts who can achieve anything they set their minds to – to the older Explorer Scouts and members of the Scout Network completing their Queen’s Scout Award and Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expeditions.

Above all, young people have lots of fun along the way.

Every week you will hear about rock climbing, sailing, camping, performing arts, games, challenges and outings to name just a few.

Without the dedication of the adult leaders, trustees and supporters these experiences would not be possible.

The award recognises not only the weekly activities Nottinghamshire Scouts offer but also the wider work in the county with which they are engaged.

In Sherwood the Scouts operate their Charity Shop raising funds to train the adult volunteers but also providing a vital service to local residents.

In recent years a remarkable water activity centre has been opened to ensure Scouts right across Nottinghamshire can experience adventurous activities on their doorstep.

Members are also engaged in providing subsidised meals to the elderly and vulnerable in the city.

Finally, they are one of only two charities that are able to put on a full week’s run at the Nottingham Theatre Royal, presenting a fast-moving variety show known as Gang Show, which is next being performed in in March 2023.

Steven Tupper, county commissioner of Nottinghamshire Scouts, said: “We are overjoyed to have been recognised in such a way, especially at the time of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

"I am so proud of all our volunteers across Nottinghamshire who work so hard every week to ensure young people in our county are offered such a huge variety of activities.

Being a volunteer is so rewarding in its own right, but receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is just the icing on the cake.”

Nottinghamshire Scouts are one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Representatives of Nottinghamshire Scouts will receive the award crystal and certificate from Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire later this summer.