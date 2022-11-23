Nottinghamshire tram staff vote to strike as terminally-ill workers face pay cut

GMB Union announced 94 per cent of Nottingham’s Tram workers have voted for strike action over threats from company management to cut the pay of two terminally ill workers.

Hundreds of tram workers have voted in outrage after the company announced it would slash the pay of two GMB members, Robert Currie, an RAF veteran, and popular local tram worker David Brown as they battle life-threatening conditions.

They are employed by Keolis (Nottingham Trams), which forms part of the group of companies which runs the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network.

Colin Whyatt, GMB Organiser, said: “This goes to show the depth of feeling amongst Nottingham’s tram workers on this issue.

“For Keolis to threaten to cut the pay of loyal workers facing a terminal illness in their life has been shocking and disappointing for so many GMB members.

“The company now need to act urgently to avoid tram chaos over the Christmas shopping period.”

Robert Currie, one of the GMB members threatened with a loss of income, said: “It’s overwhelming to see this act of solidarity from GMB members.

“Tram workers are an essential part of our city, keeping families, shoppers and businesses moving all year round.

“The threats of loss of income have had a huge impact on me and my family, after years of loyal service on the trams. To see GMB members have my back like this gives me hope.”