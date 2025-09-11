Notts council predicting to drive down adult social care pressure by £17 million

Nottinghamshire County Council hopes to cut its financial pressure in adult social care by £17 million as part of efforts to reduce overspending.

The authority’s Adult Social Care and Health Select Committee is set to meet today (Thursday, September 11), during which the committee will receive an update on the council’s financial position in its adult social care services.

Documents released ahead of the meeting show the council is currently forecasting a £2.51 million overspend in this department for the 2025/26 financial year.

However, this £2.51 million overspend depends on the authority successfully reducing its overall financial pressure in this area by just over £17 million.

According to papers, the overall pressure in adult social care – prior to the council using reserve money and other mitigations – is predicted to be £19.58 million, but a ‘sustainability plan’ is in place to reduce this by £17.1 million, cutting the potential overspend to just over £2.51 million.

Council documents state the money pressure is coming from the authority’s Community Social Work and Therapy Services, saying it is “almost entirely attributable to long-term care”.

Just under £11 million of this wider pressure relates to adults who already have support from the council’s services and £8.7 million relates to the predicted growth of additional costs for new people accessing services and increases in costs of existing care support.

Referring to the sustainability plan to drive this overspend down to £2.51 million, documents say there is a “level of risk” when implementing it, where the cost impact of new people entering the council’s services “could be higher than modelled.”

They also say the council’s cabinet will be asked “at the earliest opportunity” to approve £5 million to help lessen the financial pressures that stem from commissioned adult care services.

This update on the council’s plans to reduce the overspend by £17 million will be discussed further at today’s meeting.