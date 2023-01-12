Bryce Clare was presented with an away shirt from Notts County FC, which has been signed by all the players, at the choir’s Christmas Concert, which was held at Hucknall United Reform Church.

Bryce is a lifelong Magpies fan and was presented with shirt by Colin Pursglove, secretary of the choir.

Bryce Clare receives his signed shirt from Colin Pursglove

A choir spokesman said: “It was in recognition and heartfelt appreciation of Bryce’s continued and constant checking of member’s welfare during and since the covid pandemic, phoning and sending cards when appropriate and reporting back to the choir at regular intervals.