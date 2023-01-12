Notts County fan and Bestwood MVC stalwart given special Magpies shirt for going beyond the call of duty
A loyal member of Bestwood Male Voice Choir became the proud owner of a special shirt from his favourite football team over Christmas.
Bryce Clare was presented with an away shirt from Notts County FC, which has been signed by all the players, at the choir’s Christmas Concert, which was held at Hucknall United Reform Church.
Bryce is a lifelong Magpies fan and was presented with shirt by Colin Pursglove, secretary of the choir.
A choir spokesman said: “It was in recognition and heartfelt appreciation of Bryce’s continued and constant checking of member’s welfare during and since the covid pandemic, phoning and sending cards when appropriate and reporting back to the choir at regular intervals.
"This continued even during Bryce’s own period of illness and was thoroughly appreciated by everyone in the choir, including wives, widows and partners and was well and truly above and beyond the call of duty.”