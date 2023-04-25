News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
47 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Pappfest: Date announced for this year's event in Papplewick

Organisers of the annual ‘Pappfest’ Papplewick Village Fayre have announced that this year’s event will take place on September 2.

By John Smith
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

The event will in the fields next to St James’ Church in Papplewick and will runs from noon to 5.30pm on the day.

The event has become a popular fixture on the village calendar and provides a host of family stalls and activities, all with the aim of raising money for local charities, groups and organisations.

Read More
Former Hucknall bus route driver retires after more than 30 years of service
Pappfest in Papplewick will take place on September 2. Photo: GooglePappfest in Papplewick will take place on September 2. Photo: Google
Pappfest in Papplewick will take place on September 2. Photo: Google
Most Popular

Posting on the event’s Facebook page, organisers have announced this year’s groups being supported will be Paviors RFC, Hope Lea Project Hucknall, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Nottinghamshire Oaks, Footprints Conductive Education Centre, Papplewick Pre-School Group and the Little Ted Foundation.

Organisers have announced the stall allocations are going fast and anyone wanting a stall at the event should apply as soon as possible.

To apply for a stall slot, email [email protected]

For updates on the event, visit the Facebook page at fb.com/profile.php?id=100069002581664

Related topics:PapplewickFacebookOrganisersNotts Air Ambulance