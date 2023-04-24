Former Hucknall bus route driver retires after more than 30 years of service

Allan Laird joined Nottingham City Transport back in 1992, starting on route 70, which then operated between Clifton and Hucknall with midi-buses.

Allan moved to Lime and Purple Line services along Mansfield Road, where he remained until his retirement.

In retirement, Allan plans to do voluntary work in his community as well as visiting the home of Elvis in Memphis and completing the North Coast 500 in a campervan with his wife.

Former Hucknall route driver Allan Laird (left), is retiring from NCT, along with colleague George Carter and Roger Wallace (right). Photo: NCT

Allan said, “I have enjoyed my time as a bus driver with NCT and will miss the banter and laughs with my work colleagues”.

Allan is one of three NCT drivers heading into retirement this month with his colleagues Roger Wallace and George Carter also finishing their time with the company.

Roger joined NCT in March 1981 on Clifton services, which at the time were operated with a driver and conductor.

After then driving Beeston and Aspley services, Roger transferred to the South Notts Navy 1 route in 2003, which he drove for 20 years until his retirement.

George started his career with NCT in 1974 – making him one of NCT’s longest ever serving employees – driving the old type, rear open platform buses on routes to Carlton and Gedling.

He then moved to Arnold routes and the 53 before driving Carlton services until his retirement, with the 27 his favourite route.

David Astill, NCT managing director said: “I’m always sorry to say goodbye to drivers of the calibre of these three true gentlemen, but they have earned their retirements.

"I thank them for the sterling and loyal service they have given to NCT and wish them many years of good health and happiness ahead.

"Their combined service of 122 years says a lot about them, and importantly, also reflects the culture of service and loyalty that we enjoy within our team here at NCT.

“NCT has provided stable and secure employment for generations of people, who like Allan, Roger and George have enjoyed long service with the company.”