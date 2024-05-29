Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tribute acts to some of music’s biggest stars and some top local talent and some mostly great weather all combined to make The Griffin Festival in Papplewick a huge hit.

The event, at The Griffin’s Head, was sold out in advance ahead of the gig on Sunday, May 26 and, at it’s height, the crowd topped 1,250 attendees of all ages.

The weather even played ball right up until the end when the final band, local outfit Phil Rostance & The Marshall Band, took to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even then, 800 hardy souls braved the rain to see the day out to the end and enjoy every last drop of live music.

The Taylor Swift tribute was one of the big highlights of the day. Photo: Evie Paton

Ben Marshall, event organiser, said: ““It was everything that we hoped it would be.

"We aren’t trying to be Glastonbury, just a local festival where people can come together, enjoy a few beers with family and friends and sing and dance to some great live music.

"It was so nice to see people of all ages partying together in what turned out to be lovely weather for the majority of the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music fans young and old flocked to Papplewick to enjoy the day. Photo: Evie Paton

"Particular highlights were DJ-ase’s Ibiza anthems set that turned the whole place into a giant dance floor.

“And the Taylor Swift tribute sent the kids wild.”

“Local residents also praised the organisers and pub for managing the event so effectively and minimising the disruption to the immediate community which had been a concern raised ahead of the event.

“There were no incidents, everyone was very well behaved.”