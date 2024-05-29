Papplewick rocks to the sounds of Oasis, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, at The Griffin’s Head, was sold out in advance ahead of the gig on Sunday, May 26 and, at it’s height, the crowd topped 1,250 attendees of all ages.
The weather even played ball right up until the end when the final band, local outfit Phil Rostance & The Marshall Band, took to the stage.
But even then, 800 hardy souls braved the rain to see the day out to the end and enjoy every last drop of live music.
Ben Marshall, event organiser, said: ““It was everything that we hoped it would be.
"We aren’t trying to be Glastonbury, just a local festival where people can come together, enjoy a few beers with family and friends and sing and dance to some great live music.
"It was so nice to see people of all ages partying together in what turned out to be lovely weather for the majority of the day.”
"Particular highlights were DJ-ase’s Ibiza anthems set that turned the whole place into a giant dance floor.
“And the Taylor Swift tribute sent the kids wild.”
“Local residents also praised the organisers and pub for managing the event so effectively and minimising the disruption to the immediate community which had been a concern raised ahead of the event.
“There were no incidents, everyone was very well behaved.”
And the success of this year has left everyone wanting more and Ben confirmed there are plans to run the festival again next year.