Two sisters from Hucknall are proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams afer forming a singing duo with an average age of 40.

Emma Arberry, aged 41, and Lisa Walker, aged 39, are called Sister Sounds Nottingham – reflecting their family connection – and have hit the ground running with seven gigs booked in and around Hucknall already, including one this Friday at Havana Blue on Annesley Road.

With a large network of family and friends in the area, they are set to attract quite a crowd to support them at their scheduled gigs at local venues, including Havana Blue, The Plough & Harrow, The Central, Baker & Bear, The Cowshed and The Green Dragon in Hucknall, plus the Fox & Crown in Basford..

Lisa said: “Singing has always been a passion and that now is the right time for this.

Hucknall sisters Emma Arberry and Lisa Walker have formed a new singing duo. Photo: Submitted

"I’ve always enjoyed singing but I feel that my voice, style and confidence have matured – I can’t wait to get out there.”

Emma added: “I knew that I was wasting my potential, and I would regret it if I never did anything with my voice.”

Their act includes a mixture of country, pop and soul to appeal to a broad audience.

And with songs through the decades there’s sure to be something for everyone.

And it seems that their vocal talent runs in the family.

Emma continued: “Singing runs in our blood – our dad can sing, our uncles can sing and one of our relatives sings rockabilly in Canada.

"My daughter has got an amazing voice too and I’ll definitely be trying to convince her to join us on stage.”

Follow their journey and find upcoming gigs on their Facebook page at @sistersoundsnottingham

Upcoming gigs:

Friday, May 31: Havana Blue, Annesley Road, Hucknall

Sunday , June 30: The Plough & Harrow, High Street, Hucknall

Friday, July 12,: The Central, Watnall Road, Hucknall

Thursday, July 18: The Fox & Crown, Church Street, Basford

Friday, July 26: Baker & Bear, Watnall Road, Hucknall

Friday, August 16: The Cowshed, High Street, Hucknall