PCC adds her voice to call for public inquiry into case of Nottingham attacks killer

Calocane killed 19-year-old Nottingham University students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and 65-year-old former Bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates early on the morning of June 13 last year.

He also admitted the attempted murder of three people he hit with a van he stole from Mr Coates in the incident.

At Nottingham Crown Court in January, Calocane was sentenced to be detained in a high-security hospital after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility – but not murder.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry has added to the calls for a public inquiry into the Valdo Calocane case. Photo: Submitted

And this week His Majesty's Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate concluded that the Crown Prosecution Service was correct to accept Calocane's manslaughter by diminished responsibility pleas.

The victims’ families say this law, as it stands, effectively means ‘murderers can get away with murder’.

PCC Caroline Henry (Con) met with the families this week to hear of their campaign to understand the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Afterwards, PCC Henry said that, while she welcomed the various investigations and reviews already on going, they would be focused on how each agency acted rather than interacted.

In a statement, she said: “I want to thank the families of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates for meeting me.

“I have been humbled by the bravery and determination they have shown, in the face of such devastating personal tragedy, to ensure that positive change comes from the terrible events that unfolded in the early hours of June 13, 2023.

“It is almost impossible to process the horror they experienced.

"For them to cope with the devastation whilst showing such commitment and determination to the cause of change is truly remarkable.

“In that desire for change they have my full support.

"We must all stand together in our determination and commitment to ensure everything is done to prevent a similar tragedy.

“Our focus should be, and is, on ensuring the legacy of the victims is lasting and positive change.

“While I welcome the multitude of enquiries and investigations being launched by the agencies involved in this case they will likely focus on how each agency acted and not necessarily how they interacted.

“I have listened to the families and want to add my voice to their calls for a public inquiry.

“I have already commissioned a wide-ranging review of Nottinghamshire Police by the College of Policing and have asked the bereaved families and surviving victims to play a key role in setting the parameters of that process.

“This review, in conjunction with Independent Office for Police Conduct investigations, will constitute an exhaustive examination of police process, actions and policy.

“It would be wrong to pre-judge the findings of that review, or any other of the many enquiries and investigations going on into this case.

“Whatever happens I have given the family my absolute unwavering commitment to ensuring that any and all recommendations emerging from these processes are actioned quickly and effectively.”

Following the intital sentencing, the families were highly critical of the justice system and Nottinghamshire Police after it emerged a warrant for Calocane’s arrest had been issued almost a year earlier.