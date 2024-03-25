Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valdo Calocane, 32, killed 19-year-old Nottingham University students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and 65-year-old former Bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates early on the morning of June 13 last year.

He also admitted the attempted murder of three people he hit with a van he stole from Mr Coates in the incident.

At Nottingham Crown Court in January, Calocane was sentenced to be detained in a high-security hospital after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Ian Coates (left), Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were all stabbed and killed by Calocane in Nottingham last year. Photo: Other

The court accepted Calocane was suffering from ‘extreme’ mental illness at the time of the attacks with psychiatric reports heard in court describing him as a ‘paranoid schizophrenic’ and but for his schizophrenia he would not have carried out the attacks.

But the sentencing provoked fury among the victims families with Mr Coates’ son James saying Calocane had ‘got away with murder’.

The attorney general Victoria Prentis KC MP ordered an urgent review into the handling of the case.

Valdo Calocane was sentenced to be detained in a high-security hospital for the attacks. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

But now His Majesty's Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate has concluded that the CPS was correct to accept Calocane's manslaughter by diminished responsibility pleas and a good service was provided to families.

Speaking outside the court, Emma Webber, Barnaby’s mum, said: “We’re disappointed but not entirely surprised.

"Until the law changes in this country, the diminished responsibility charge and plea means that murderers can get away with murder.”

Speaking to the BBC, James Coates said the families ‘can't breathe until everything is done and dusted’.

He said: "We can't see when it's going to finish.

"It's been made a lot easier by being able to support each other.

"There’s been no opportunity to disagree and push back (on their anger at the charges against Calocane), we felt we were told what was going to happen and we weren't given an option.”

Following the intital sentencing, the families were highly critical of the justice system and Nottinghamshire Police after it emerged a warrant for Calocane’s arrest had been issued almost a year earlier.