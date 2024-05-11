Photos: Heavenly sights over Hucknall and Bulwell as Northern Lights make rare appearance

Residents were able to see the Northern Lights – Aurora Borealis – on Friday night (May 10).

This phenomenon occurs as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere.

Tracking websites, such as AuroraWatch UK, are a good way to see when the lights will be visible.

Experts say the lights may be visible in the coming nights.

Here are 10 photos from Hucknall and Bulwell residents…

Hucknall skies Alice Grice captured the Northern Lights over Hucknall skies. Awesome capture.

Stunning What a stunning snap shared by Shirley. Thanks for sharing.

Bulwell Natalie captured the lights in Bulwell.

Street viewings Residents gathered on the street to catch a glimpse of the rare beauty. Photo shared from Ashfield.