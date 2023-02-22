Plans revealed for a new bandstand on Hucknall's Titchfield Park
Plans have been announced for the return of a bandstand on Titchfield Park.
The plans were revealed at a meeting of Ashfield District Council’s cabinet
The work will be completed within three years as will form the centrepiece of the council’s plans to improve open spaces and parks in the town.
The idea for a return of the bandstand came from late councillor Jim Blagden, alongside local residents.
Other plans announced at the cabinet meeting included improvements to B&M on High Street , a Titchfield Park management plan, improvements to the play area on Washdyke Rec, an outdoor gym on Albert Street Rec and improvements to Nabbs Lane park as well as the proposed bandstand on Titchfield Park.
Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, told the meeting: “As a council, we are determined to continue to invest in Hucknall’s parks and open spaces.
"Last year, we celebrated 100 years of our wonderful park and we are delighted to announce plans for a bandstand.
"Bands used to come from across the country in the 1930s to perform on the bandstand and we believe that its return will be an extremely popular addition to our park.”
Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who also represents Hucknall North, added, “The bandstand was the idea of the late Jim Blagden and residents, who have told us loud and clear that they want to see another bandstand on the park.
"We will make it happen for Jim, in tribute to Jim and ensure that there is more live entertainment for Hucknall residents to enjoy.”