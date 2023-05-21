News you can trust since 1904
Police appeal to find vulnerable missing Bulwell man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing Bulwell man.

By John Smith
Published 21st May 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

Raymond was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 5pm on Friday, May 19.

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Police want the public's help to find missing Bulwell man Raymond
Raymond is 5’ 9” tall, medium build and has a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and black walking boots.

If you have seen Raymond or have any information on where he is, please call the police on 101 quoting incident 743 of 19th May 2023.

