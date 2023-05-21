Raymond was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 5pm on Friday, May 19.

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police want the public's help to find missing Bulwell man Raymond

Raymond is 5’ 9” tall, medium build and has a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and black walking boots.

Advertisement

Advertisement