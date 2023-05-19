On more than one occasion, between April 27 and May 11, stonework to the archway was damaged at the church on West Street, which is famous as the burial place of Lord Byron.

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents in Hucknall of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

At 12.55am on May 14 , three males in black clothing were in the rear garden of a house in Salterford Road and attempted to gain entry to the building but failed and made off.

Vandals have damaged stonework at Hucknall Parish Church. Photo: Google

Also on May 14, at 12.25am, two people attempted to break into a garage on Brett Close but failed to gain entry.

Again on May 14, at 3.25pm at the Red Lion on High Street, a Piaggio Vespa moped was stolen from the owner by a white male teenager wearing a light blue coat, sunglasses and a balaclava.

At 9.27pm on May 17, two males attempted to steal a motorbike on Portland Road but made off when the bike’s alarm sounded.

Between 7pm on May 14 and 11am on May 15,a Nissan Micra parked at the rear of a property on Papplewick Lane had its number plates stolen.

Some time between May 10 and 17, at Hucknall Cemetery, a plant pot and a plaque were stolen from a graveside.

Also some time between May 10 and 17, a fence was damaged in two places at a property on Elm Avenue.

At around 4.45pm on May 15 near Hucknall Lane, a group of eight or nine off-road bikers were seen in fields near the A611 Hucknall bypass.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]