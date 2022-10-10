Police visit Bulwell school to meet pupils as part of Black History Month

Nottinghamshire Police Youth Outreach Worker Romel Davis and Police and Community Support Officer Nathan Duffus were accompanied by Derek Roberts from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Marcia Brown from East Midlands Ambulance Service as they visited Hempshill Hall Primary School in Bulwell.

Sally Dakin, head teacher, said: “They did a whole school assembly, talked about why they were here, what they do and the different aspects of job roles in each of the emergency services.

“It was a fantastic experience for the children who were very engaged and there were lots of hands up from interested pupils wanting to ask questions.

“In our school we don’t have a huge amount of black or ethnic minority role models so it’s really important we get visitors in so our children get a true reflection of society.

“We also asked the children to bring in their homework based on a project about inspiring black people they know.

"Some of the pupils’ work has been focused on their own family members, including some who have worked for the police, and also sports people and famous people.

“All their work, including posters they created, has gone on display in our library.

Pupils also learned about emergency calls and the numbers to ring in an emergency.

Romel said: “The impact and reaction from the young people was amazing and it was great to have enthusiastic representatives from all three emergency services together to inspire the children.