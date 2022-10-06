'Unsung heroes' at council call centre in Annesley praised for their dedication

From processing blue badges to working tirelessly to help refugees from war-hit Ukraine settle in county communities, the network of teams works around the clock to help residents who get in touch with the county council by telephone, email and online.

The community-boosting work carried out by the service centre, which is based in Annesley, was praised last autumn when it was revealed it had answered more than a million enquiries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, earlier this year, staff were singled out for praise after a survey of service users produced ‘tremendous’ results.

Sarah Linley and her fellow Nottinghamshire County Council customer services centre team members have been praised as 'unsung heroes'

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, staff were working seven days a week as the country was plunged into lockdown and residents, many of whom were elderly with no families, faced isolation.

Now with the country facing the challenge of tackling cost of living pressures, the team has played a pivotal role in overseeing the delivery of millions of pounds to those in need across the county via the Household Support Fund.

Marie Rowney, head of customer service, complaints and information, said: “The service my team provide is outstanding.

“Our aim is, and will always be, to provide the very best service possible to our residents.

“This can be challenging at times, we’ve had snow, drought, floods, a pandemic, a war, a building fire and most recently the death of dear Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am lucky to have a great positive, proactive team, always looking for improvements in customer experience, service and processes and finding better, and more cost-effective ways to save money.

“I feel very proud of the work they do, and the service provided and it’s a privilege to lead them.

“Taking call after call with little respite is not easy, but it is very rewarding, particularly when you know you are making a real difference – which my team often do.

“With recruitment the way it is currently, it has been challenging to get the right people in place to work in this fabulous team so please note that we are always on the look-out for customer service professionals and people with great technical skills and if you do apply and are successful, I am confident you’ll love it just as much as I do.”

Coun Gordon Wheeler (Con), cabinet member for personnel, paid tribute to the work carried out by the CSC teams who he says are the authority’s ‘unsung heroes’.

He said: “The customer service team has had to deal with unprecedented challenges in the last two-and-a-half years, firstly with the Covid 19 pandemic and more recently supporting the Homes for Ukraine initiative in addition to dealing with day-to-day issues which affect residents across Nottinghamshire.

“They are credit to their managers and the county council but more importantly to themselves.

“Coun Jonathan Wheeler (Con) and I had the privilege of meeting the team earlier this year to find out more about the invaluable work and support they are providing.