Poorly Hucknall Santa needs all your love and support this Christmas
For several years now, Santa has been a regular in his grotto at Tesco on Ashgate Road in the run-up to Christmas and he has been a huge hit with children and parents alike.
But this year, poor old Santa has not been well and so won’t be doing his usual sessions at Tesco this festive period.
In a special video message, he said: “This is Santa Claus calling all you little kiddies.
"Just to let you know that Santa’s been very poorly this year and so he won’t be doing any grottos or his sitting at Tesco.
"But I’m just trying to get well enough so that I can see to you all on Christmas Eve.
“So be good and look after your mum and dad.”
The response from the town has been to turn the tables and instead the call has gone out for people to help bring some festive cheer to Santa this year.
A post on the Go Hucknall Business Facebook page said: “As you may have read on other posts, Hucknall's very own Santa is a bit under the weather.
"It's our turn to rally together to cheer him up.”
People, especially children are now being urged to write Christmas card and letters to Santa and send them to him, along with plenty of pictures.
These can all be dropped off at one of three special post boxes in the town, at Keycraft on Watnall Road, Tesco on Ashgate Road and the OT Thread Shed on Bolsover Street.