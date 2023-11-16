Hucknall folk are being asked to rally together to help a very special person this Christmas – Santa Claus himself.

For several years now, Santa has been a regular in his grotto at Tesco on Ashgate Road in the run-up to Christmas and he has been a huge hit with children and parents alike.

But this year, poor old Santa has not been well and so won’t be doing his usual sessions at Tesco this festive period.

In a special video message, he said: “This is Santa Claus calling all you little kiddies.

Santa won't be coming to Tesco this Christmas due to poor health but people can send him cards and letters instead. Photo: Other

"Just to let you know that Santa’s been very poorly this year and so he won’t be doing any grottos or his sitting at Tesco.

"But I’m just trying to get well enough so that I can see to you all on Christmas Eve.

“So be good and look after your mum and dad.”

The response from the town has been to turn the tables and instead the call has gone out for people to help bring some festive cheer to Santa this year.

A post on the Go Hucknall Business Facebook page said: “As you may have read on other posts, Hucknall's very own Santa is a bit under the weather.

"It's our turn to rally together to cheer him up.”

People, especially children are now being urged to write Christmas card and letters to Santa and send them to him, along with plenty of pictures.