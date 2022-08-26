Popular Hucknall pastor stepping down from full-time role after 20 years

Rev Vanessa Hollingworth, 65, is stepping down from her full-time role at West Hucknall Baptist Church but will continue preaching and carrying out some services and duties on a part-time basis.

She said: “From the point of view of the people, it’s heartbreaking to leave because the people I have worked with and the friends I have made have been amazing.

"But from a personal point of view, I just feel this is the right time to do at this.

Rev Vanessa Hollingworth is stepping down from her full-time role at West Hucknall Baptist Church

"I’ve always worked full time since leaving school at 16 and so having worked for nearly 50 years, it’s as good a reason as any to step back from full time ministry.

"Obviously, I will continue to preach at at any churches that want to invite me and I will do funerals as people ask me to do them, but to lay down full-time work, I’m ready for it.”

Vanessa’s background was not in the church, only coming to the clergy when she took up her role at the church 20 years ago.

Born in Annesley Woodhouse, her family moved first to Selston and then to Sheffield and her working life was initially in administration and finance and she managed a large medical practice in Sheffield.

She continued: “I’d never lived in Hucknall until I came to the church, although I’ve known Hucknall all my life.

"But God brought me to Hucknall and to this particular church.

"I knew Watnall Road Baptist Church and through them got to know what was then known as Seymour Road Baptist Church and then we changed our name in 2017 to West Hucknall Baptist Church to more reflect the area where we were.”

Vanessa trained as a minister at Northern Baptist College while placed as a student minister at the church and once her training was completed, she was ordained as a minister and took up her post as the senior minister at West Hucknall, where she has remained ever since until now.

She said: “We have done so much in these 20 years that has been wonderful but I am absolutely proud of the fact we have always tried our best to live and work well in our community, we’ve always been there for the community and the church has done a really good job on that.”