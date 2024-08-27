Popular Hucknall pub cooking up a barbecue and music feast for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hucknall pub is firing up the barbecue and the live music stage for charity this weekend.

The Half Moon on South Street is holding its second annual charity barbecue on Saturday, August 31, starting at 2pm.

As well a free burgers, hot dogs, steaks and chicken, there will a craft area for kids and live music throughout the day before two acts with UK top 10 hits to their name take the stage for the evening.

The event will raise money for The Rainbow Trust, which helps and supports terminally ill children and their families.

The Half Moon is holding another charity barbecue again this weekend. Photo: Google

Bryan Barker, pub owner, said: “We did this last year when we raised money for MIND and it was a big success, so we’re doing it again this year and we want to make it an annual event.

"There will be free food for everybody, catering for about 600 people and we’re expecting a few more to come through the door on the day.

"We’ve got local acts and artists doing live sets during the day and there’s a kids dance group as well and a tombola and raffle too.”

The food and first wave of live music will finish around 6pm or 7pm before the big live acts take to the stage from 10pm with performances from Sweet Female Attitude, who had a number two UK hit with Flowers in 2000, and Platnum, who had hits in 2008 with What’s It Gonna Be and Love Shy.

Bryan continued: "The weather forecast looks good and we’re hoping for a good day and we’re aiming to raise around £5,000 for The Rainbow Trust from the event.”