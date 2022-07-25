Popular Nottingham beach is back and open for fun in the sun after three years

Run by Bulwell-based Mellors Group, visitors can be sure of the usual great beach experience on their doorstep, with the free beach, wading pool and boardwalk all set for a summer of fun and sun.

The Giant Slip ‘n Slide inflatables, new for this year’s event, will be open for thrill seekers of all ages from Thursday, July 28 just in time for the main school holidays.

The Arrow at 55 metres long, 14 metres wide and 13 meters high is the largest urban waterslide in the UK.

Nottingham Beach is back for the first time in three years

Plus there is a smaller Little John slide for kids.

Hour-long sessions can now be booked in advance here.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning at Nottingham City Council said: “It’s great to see Nottingham Beach open and ready for the school holidays.

"With costs going up everywhere, Nottingham residents can enjoy spending time with the family, have a fun day out and a great holiday experience for free.

"People can spend the whole day there or just pop out for a break at lunchtime or after work.”

The free-to-access beach has also been extended for 2022 with over 390m2 of sand, and to help beach goers cool down, a 105 sqm accompanying wading pool.

There will be free salsa every Tuesday and other free activities.

There will be a free beach party on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, to raise money for the When You Wish Upon A Star charity.

Alongside a revamped mix of children’s rides and side-games, The Starflyer will be back to challenge the grown-ups.

Towering 40 metres into the air, it offers amazing views over the whole beach and city beyond.

There will also be a wide range of food and drink choices catering for all tastes from slushies and ice cream through to the Filthy Vegan and the ever-popular Melt and Grill.

The popular small beach shack bar will also return.

James Mellors Snr, managing director at Mellors Group, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of Nottingham Beach.

"The family attraction will offer a wide range of fun and excitement for all our visitors and we’re sure it will be the ultimate hotspot for people looking for a summer of fun.

“This year things are a little different, the free beach, wading pool and boardwalk are all returning today and other attractions opening slightly later on July 28 including the Giant Slip ‘n Slide.

"The team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure we did not disappoint our visitors so decided on a gradual return – which only adds to the excitement.

“Alongside the beach and pool area, there will be a wide range of food and drink operators to guarantee guests are fully satisfied throughout their day of fun.

"So, what are you waiting for?

"Get down to Nottingham Beach for sun, sea and lots of sand.”