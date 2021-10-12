Sherwood Forest Trust employee Ian Major being interviewed by 'Bargain Hunt' presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp in the shadow of the Major Oak.

Filming of the antiques show took place under the Major Oak tree, within the Sherwood Forest Nature Reserve. And viewers will find out on Friday why oak has, for centuries, been chosen to make fine furniture.

Sherwood Forest Trust employee Ian Major is interviewed on camera by presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp and points out that the Major Oak, said to be up to 1,000 years old, has lived through the reign of 41 British monarchs.

On the show, he fills her in with some fascinating facts, such as the mighty tree’s ‘vital statistics’ – ten metres in circumference and weighing an estimated 23 tons.

The magnificent Major Oak tree, said to be up to 1,000 years old, at Sherwood Forest.

Natasha also finds out how Sherwood has changed over the years from being the exclusive playground of playboys and aristocrats in the past to the precious, green oasis for nature and leisure that it is today.

Ian, who is himself a keen green woodworkers and forest ‘bodger’, explains that oak continues to supply the wood for a range of items, from furniture to warships. For example, more than 6,000 oaks helped to build the Royal Navy’s most famous warship, HMS Victory, best known for her role as Lord Nelson’s flagship at the Battle Of Trafalgar in 1805.

The ‘Bargain Hunt’ episode airs at 12.15 pm and can also be seen on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days after Friday.

It came about in the summer when Edwinstowe Historical Society was asked by the BBC to help presenter Natasha find out about the historic forest which, of course, is well known for its historic association with the legend of Robin Hood, and also its renowned oaks.

The Sherwood Forest Trust, a charity that restores, conserves and celebrates the world-famous woodland, offered to help introduce viewers to the wonders of Sherwood.

The forest encompasses 1,046 acres of land that surrounds the village of Edwinstowe and is the site of Thoresby Hall.

Filming took place by permission of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which manages the forest and cares for the famous Major Oak tree.