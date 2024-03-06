Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Happy Days Childcare Services, based at The Connery, has been handed an overall rating of ‘Good’ after its latest inspection by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

And a key part of the nursery’s success was pinpointed as “effective partnerships” between parents and staff, including the management, who work closely together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Staff share and exchange information with parents in a safe and secure way,” the inspector’s report said.

The Happy Days Childcare Services nursery in Hucknall has received a 'Good' rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted

"Parents comment about how well their children settle and how their children are supported by the attentive staff team.

"Staff ensure that, from a young age, children learn to be independent and develop good social skills. They use positive words of encouragement to help build children’s confidence and self-esteem.”

Happy Days, which employs 14 childcare staff, has 97 youngsters on its books. It provides funded early education for two-to-four-year-olds but also cares for babies and children aged older than five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Good’ verdict was a repeat of the nursery’s performance at its previous inspection in 2018. And the same rating was also applied on both occasions to four individual categories, which cover the quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of children, the personal development of children, and the nursery’s leadership and management.

The inspector’s report said: “Staff greet children enthusiastically when parents hand them over at the nursery door.

"Children explore a varied range of activities and experiences according to their interests, ages and abilities. They understand what staff expect of them and behave well.”

Ofsted found that “staff who work with babies are attentive and sensitive to their individual needs and routines”. The report said: “They interact and engage with babies, who thrive in their learning environment and particularly enjoy singing time. Babies bob up and down and clap to the songs that are sung by staff.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Equally, staff “help older children to develop their imaginative skills”, and also “work effectively to help children who require extra support, including those with special needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"Staff work sensitively with parents, and effective strategies are in place for children to thrive at the nursery,” the report said.