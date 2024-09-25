Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Parish Church – resting place of Lord Byron and his mathematician daughter Ada Lovelace – has been awarded £25,000 of levelling up fund money.

The cash will enable the church to carry out repair and improvement works to the building in order to create and open a visitor’s centre at the site.

And longer-term, there are plans to apply to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for more money to carry out more improvements to the whole building.

With the church being a regular toursit attraction due to Lord Byron and Ada Lovelace both being buried there – along with famous bare-knuckle boxer ‘Big Ben’ Caunt – there have been regular calls for a visitor centre to be established at the venue.

Hucknall Parish Church has secured £25,000 of levelling up cash for a new visitor centre. Photo: Google

And now, the funding is in place for that project to begin.

Rev Helen Chantry, vicar at the church, said: “We feel very priviledged to have this money coming that can actually improve the church for the future and also provide an opprtunity for people to come and visit Hucknall and support the local economy.

“Developing the visitor centre is a major part of what the money is for, but to do that, we need to repair parts of the building.

"Eventually, all of the building will be repaired but initially the north transept because you can’t put an extra floor in a building that doesn’t have good walls.”

The church is also well used by the community, from hosting events like a weekly wellbeing cafe and play and pray sessions for parents, toddlers and carers, to larger annual events such as the Christmas Tree Festival, as well as for regular services.

Rev Rachael Burn, curate at the church, who is leading the project, added: “There are two bits to this.

"The levelling up money will fund the visitor centre project and then we’re hoping we’ll get National Lottery Heritage Funding for the rest of the building.

"We’re in talks with them and in the process of applying because the whole building needs to be fit for purpose for people coming in and supporting the activities we want to host in the visitor centre.

"Ashfield Council have been really good in supporting us but knew they couldn’t provide all the money themselves so advised us to speak to National Lottery about heritage funding.”