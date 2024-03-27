Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opinion was highlighted in the inspectors’ report as an accurate reflection of life at Rufford Primary and Nursery School, which has retained its ‘Good’ rating from the education watchdog.

"This is a happy school,” said the report. “Pupils know and understand the school’s values, which are linked to wider fundamental British values.

"There are high aspirations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils enjoy the subjects they study. They benefit from a good quality of education.”

Rufford is a community school, based on Hoewood Road, that has 422 youngsters, aged three to 11, on its books. The head teacher is Alison Tones and the governing body is chaired by Glenn Ormrod.

The Ofsted report revealed that “almost all parents and carers were positive about the school” and appreciated “the range of trips and clubs provided”.

It added: "Pupils benefit from opportunities such as the choir, and arts and crafts clubs. They develop their leadership skills and become increasingly independent. School councillors, art ambassadors and sports ambassadors are all proud of the responsibilities they have.”

The inspectors praised Rufford for “designing an ambitious curriculum”, at the heart of which was reading. “Staff help children develop their language and communication skills as soon as they start in nursery,” the report said.

"Pupils improve their reading fluency with support from skilled staff, who teach them well. Pupils’ love of reading is a priority and helps them to develop.”

In all subjects, “the school ensures that pupils enjoy their learning,” the report went on. “Lessons are calm and orderly. Pupils also like playtimes when they play well together.”

Rufford’s leaders and governors were hailed for listening to staff views and ensuring their wellbeing and workloads are managed.

The inspectors found that the school is working hard to “make sure pupils with SEND achieve as well as they can”, and also to improve pupil attendance.