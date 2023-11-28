There is “a real family feel” to a Bulwell school, where children are “happy and confident learners”, says education watchdog Ofsted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspectors visited Crabtree Farm Primary School last month and have returned a rating of ‘Good’ in all categories, which is much better than its previous rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2019.

"Pupils are proud to attend this friendly school, where everyone is welcome,” the latest Ofsted report read. "The warm and caring environment provides a safe space for them to flourish. Pupils benefit from kind and supportive relationships with staff.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One youngster told the inspectors: “We have lots of lovely teachers. They all help us to shine in our own way.”

Head teacher Lorna Haskey (left) and deputy head Jodie Round celebrate Crabtree Farm Primary School's 'Good' rating with some of the pupils.

Crabtree Farm, on Steadfold Close, is a community school that has 358 children, aged three to 11, on its books. The head teacher is Lorna Haskey and the chair of the governing body is Alison Weaver.

Ofsted praised the school for “having high expectations of achievement, which pupils live up to”. The youngsters “listen carefully and work hard during lessons”.

The report went on: “Pupils’ behaviour is consistently good. They enjoy being in the calm setting that the school provides. They understand the school rules and are eager to follow them. They strive to be ‘Crabtree Superstars’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Pupils also benefit from a wide variety of opportunities to be active and responsible citizens. They make a strong contribution to school life and are proud to be school councillors and eco-warriors.

Crabtree Farm Primary School on Steadfold Close in Bulwell, which has leapt from an Ofsted rating of 'Requires Improvement' to 'Good'.

"The school encourages them to challenge stereotypes and celebrate diversity. For example, they learn to play football with a women’s professional team. They also learn about different faiths, cultures and values.”

The inspectors recognised that the school “has decisively improved the curriculum”, which was now “broad and ambitious”, with reading “a top priority”.

"The school inspires pupils to read often, and they enjoy it,” the report continued. “They are proud to receive reading badges for their efforts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ofsted hailed Crabtree Farm for providing “appropriate help and support” for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), who “flourish under the care and guidance of the school”.

Referring to the school’s ‘family feel’, inspectors found that parents and carers were regarded as “just as important as the pupils”. The report added: “Everyone is part of the school community, including Bob and Fred, the school dogs.”

Staff were “proud to work at the school”, while governors had “a clear and ambitious vision” for it.

The only major criticism levelled at the school by the inspectors concerned “the proportion of pupils who are regularly absent”. This was “too high” and although leaders “have made considerable efforts to address it, they have not been successful enough” and were urged to “reinforce attendance expectations”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head teacher Miss Haskey said: “Myself and the rest of the team are thrilled the inspectors recognised that Crabtree Farm is a good school.

"We are so pleased that they saw we are a school with a real family feel, high expectations of pupil achievement and a broad and ambitious curriculum.

"Reading really is our top priority, and our pupils with SEND do flourish under our care and guidance.