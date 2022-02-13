Pursuit around Bestwood and Top Valley leads to arrest and recovery of knife

Officers investigating reports that a man had been threatened with a knife spotted a suspect car at around 7pm on Saturday, February 12, and as a result they attempted to stop the driver in the Ridgeway, Top Valley.

After the driver reportedly failed to stop, a pursuit ensued around the Bestwood and Top Valley areas, with armed response, road crime team and the roads policing unit looking to safely resolve the pursuit.

The car came to a stop in Southglade Road before officers chased a man on foot.

A man was arrested and a knife was seized

Shortly after, the chase came to an end in Chichester Road, Top Valley, where officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of failing to stop and driving with no insurance.

He was also arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in relation to the reports of a man being threatened in Bewcastle Road, Top Valley, on Wednesday, February 9.

Following a search, officers also recovered a knife from the car, and the man was further arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

PC Octavia Watson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was great work by officers to act on information they had been given and stop a suspect.

“Despite being led on a chase, they were able to bring it to a safe conclusion and bring a man into custody to be questioned.

“He remains in custody.”

“Officers also recovered a knife following a search and this is great news that an object with could be used to cause significant harm is now out of circulation. Making threats and driving dangerously in their own rights are very serious and they will always be met with a robust police response.