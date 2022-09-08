Queen Elizabeth II death: invite to lay flowers at Nottingham Council House in tribute to Her Majesty
An invite has been extended to lay flowers in tribute to the late Queen, Elizabeth II, on the steps of Nottingham’s Council House.
Books of condolence will also be oppened at the venue in the heart of Nottingham – and at other locations throughout the city.
Within minutes of the anouncement that Her Majesty had passed away, a joint statement was released from the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Coun Wendy Smith, and the leader of Nottingham City Council, Coun David Mellen.
“Along with the rest of the country, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She dutifully and gracefully served for 70 years - longer than any other British monarch - and was held in great affection and respect by her country.
“We were proud and honoured to host many visits by The Queen as a city, including memorably in her Diamond Jubilee year ten years ago and it’s particularly sad that her death comes during her Platinum Jubilee year when the country has been celebrating her long reign.
“As a mark of respect and sorrow, we will fly flags on our buildings at half mast and open a Book of Condolence at the Council House and at locations around the city. If people wish to lay flowers they can do so on the Council House steps.”