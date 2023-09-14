Watch more videos on Shots!

Roald Dahl Day celebrates the birthday of one of the greatest storytellers of all time. The prolific writer is known for penning many popular children’s books including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG andJames and the Giant Peach to name but a few.

He also wrote many books and short stories for adults, often with a twist in the tale. His books have been translated into 58 different languages and have sold well over 200 million copies worldwide.

Natasha Lindo, Hall Park activities coordinator, and the residents of the Squires Avenue home celebrated some of the most cherished and well-known Roald Dahl stories with a visit of from children at the Rocking Horse Nursery, Cinder Hill Road, Bulwell.

Residents enjoying their time with the children from Rocking Horse Nursery. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)

They had fun sitting together while doing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory arts and crafts, while the residents enjoyd watching the children go on a hunt following the classic golden tickets to find treats of chocolates and pencils. Residents also liked reading and discussing their favourite Roald Dahl book and reading his poetry.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “It is so nice to see the residents and children having fun together. Everyone was full of smiles and our residents love spending time with them.We have many book-lovers living here and they agreed Roald Dahl was an exceptional story teller.”

One resident said: “I remember reading Roald Dahl’s books when I was growing up and then reading them to my children and grandchildren and they are still as popular today, he really was so incredibly gifted.”

Children doing Roald Dahl arts and craft at Bulwell's Hall Park Care Home. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)

