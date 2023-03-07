This week, starting March 6, residents in Hucknall are able to leave an extra bag of household waste with their bin on their usual collection day.

Residents can also join in with the Community Litter Picks taking place across Hucknall at Kenbrook Road, Titchfield Park, and Lime Tree Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Flying skips’ – bin lorries – were out across Hucknall on March 4 and residents turned up to dispose of their old furniture, pet beds, broken toys, and excess waste, disposing of a whopping 26.44 tonnes, the equivalent weight of nine hippopotamuses.

Councillors welcome a 'flying skip' to Hucknall.

Free Bulky Waste Collections – one collection of up to three items per household – start again in Hucknall in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Nick Parvin, council member for Hucknall Central, said “It was fantastic to see so many residents clearing out their homes and disposing of their waste with our Flying Skips.