Residents dump equivalent of nine hippos in Hucknall in a weekend
Ashfield Council’s Spring Clean has started with a bang in Hucknall after collecting the equivalent weight of nine hippos in the ‘Flying Skips’ over the weekend.
This week, starting March 6, residents in Hucknall are able to leave an extra bag of household waste with their bin on their usual collection day.
Residents can also join in with the Community Litter Picks taking place across Hucknall at Kenbrook Road, Titchfield Park, and Lime Tree Road.
‘Flying skips’ – bin lorries – were out across Hucknall on March 4 and residents turned up to dispose of their old furniture, pet beds, broken toys, and excess waste, disposing of a whopping 26.44 tonnes, the equivalent weight of nine hippopotamuses.
Free Bulky Waste Collections – one collection of up to three items per household – start again in Hucknall in May.
Coun Nick Parvin, council member for Hucknall Central, said “It was fantastic to see so many residents clearing out their homes and disposing of their waste with our Flying Skips.
“The council is committed to making Hucknall, and the whole cistrict, a cleaner and safer place and the Ashfield Spring Clean is just one of the ways it is achieving those aims.”