The plans would see the five-bed building remain in its current layout with three bedrooms for residents and two for staff.

The home would be run by Total Care Matters and would be for young people aged seven-17.

The applicants add in their planning statement that the number of carers on site at any one time will be limited to two, changeovers will be limited and the number of visits by third parties will be extremely low and not significantly greater than those of a dwellinghouse.

Plans are being put forward to turn Titchfield Park Lodge into a care home for children. Photo: Google

The children will eat and play together and travel to and from school at similar times.

However, many local residents, particularly those living on Park Road, where the home would be located, are against the proposal, fearing a rise in anti-social behaviour at a time when Titchfield Park has suffered with incidents in the last year, putting even more strain on police resources for the town.

Several residents have commented on the proposals on the council’s website to voice their concerns.

Comments included:

"Everyone knows Titchfield Park is a dangerous place when it gets dark, you see drug dealing happening every day, this is not a safe place to house vulnerable children."

"There is a high level of anti social behaviour and drug use in the area and the location is certainly not suitable for this.”

"The park is a regular meeting place for the buying and selling of drugs and not an environment that I would believe to to suitable to this planning application.”

“This is definitely not a place for a children's care home that look after vulnerable children with drug-related issues – the council needs to refuse this ridiculous plan.”

However, there has also been support for the proposal.

Comments included:

“It seems the only concern is housing kids with substance abuse. Maybe a solution would be to restrict the children with certain needs, i.e., no children with substance abuse allowed to reside here.”

“If these children aren't given a chance, then the cycle continues.”