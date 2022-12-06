New Hucknall councillor vows to put the town first during maiden speech to council

The Ashfield Independent told the council he would ‘strive to put Hucknall first’.

He also thanked the residents of Hucknall and paid tribute to his predecessor.

Coun Nick Parvin makes his maiden speech to Ashfield District Council

Coun Parvin said: “I would firstly like to thank Jim for a lifetime of work for our town.

“He will be tough act to follow, but I am determined to do my best for people of Hucknall.

“I would like to thank residents for putting their faith in me and I will work every day to make Hucknall – a town I am proud to call my home – a better place.”

Welcoming Coun Parvin, Coun Lee Waters, Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall North, told the meeting: “I am pleased to welcome Nick to Ashfield Council.

“We fought a hugely positive campaign and the fact that our vote went up significantly shows that positively won the day.

“Jim was my mentor and taught me the ropes.

“He was a brilliant man and is sorely missed.

“I will now mentor Nick and he will be an excellent champion for Hucknall.”