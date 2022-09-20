Residents in areas like Linby, Papplewick and Newstead can now nominate people for Pride of Gedling Awards

The awards celebrate the achievements of local residents and businesses in the community.

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Keepmoat Homes, will take place on November 9 at the council’s civic centre in Arnold.

The awards are an opportunity to shine a light on the achievements of residents, businesses and community groups across the borough who have made a difference to peoples’ lives.

Winners from last year's Pride of Gedling Awards. Nominations are open now for this year's honours

Previous winners include Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead MBE who received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his charity work as well as Amy and Ella Meek from Kids Against Plastic who took home the Environmental Hero Award for their work reducing plastic waste the same year they won a Pride of Britain Award.

The six categories for this year’s awards are:

Business in the Community Award

Community Hero(es) Award

Dylan Barker (Young Achiever) Award

Outstanding Community Project Award

Environmental Hero Award

Inspirational Healthy Lifestyles Award

An overall Pride of Gedling Award will be presented to one of the nominees on the night and there will also be a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations are open until October 14 and people can nominate someone by clicking here.

Coun Michael Payne, council deputy leader, said: “The awards are an opportunity for us to say thank you to the community who have worked so hard over the last 12 months and have gone that extra mile to help others.