Approximately 280 bikers created an eye-catching procession as they wound their way round the 62-mile circular route through countryside and villages.

Several trikes and three-wheelers also joined in on the action.

The money raised will be split between LNAA, the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service and Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes.

The annual Ride of Thanks raised more than £3,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Both blood bike groups provide a free service to the LNAA ensuring that life-saving blood and plasma are delivered on board 24/7.

Chris Bailey, operations manager for LNAA said: “Thank you to the organisers of the Ride of Thanks for the very generous donation.

The money raised will help keep our helicopter airborne and critical care cars operational across both counties.

"Events like this raise awareness of not only LNAA, but also those other charities that support us, such as the blood bikers.

"Without their support it would be challenging to provide the advanced level of service we provide, which has seen more than 100 units of blood products transfused on scene this year – the highest in any year for LNAA”

“Roland Johns, volunteer and joint organiser of the event said: “Online registration was slow to start with but increased nearer the event and even a few bikers turned up on the day and donated the £10 requested to take part.

"As part of the preparation, we contacted all the 26 villages on the route and encouraged residents to come out and give us a wave as we passed by.

"I am pleased to say that we received great support and it was lovely to be greeted at all the villages that we passed through.”

“The ride was such a success due to the hard work and commitment from all committee members, sponsors Robin Hood Harley Davidson, the volunteers that marshalled the route, the people in the communities that cheered the bikers along the route and of course all the bikers who took part.